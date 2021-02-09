Two men indicted for recent Peoria homicides

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men accused of committing Peoria’s latest homicides were indicted Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Michael Dyer, 58, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jeffrey Blevins on Jan. 22. Peoria Police Detectives found Blevins’ remains inside an RV on Knoxville Ave.

Dyer’s bond is set at $1.5 million and he is expected to be back in court for arraignment Thursday morning.

In an unrelated matter, Marvin Sanders, 31, was indicted in connection with a deadly shooting at a South Peoria gas station on Jan 29.

Sanders is now facing two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Jevon Gilliam.

His bond is set at $1 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.