Two men indicted for recent Peoria homicides

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men accused of committing Peoria’s latest homicides were indicted Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Michael Dyer, 58, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jeffrey Blevins on Jan. 22. Peoria Police Detectives found Blevins’ remains inside an RV on Knoxville Ave.

Dyer’s bond is set at $1.5 million and he is expected to be back in court for arraignment Thursday morning.

In an unrelated matter, Marvin Sanders, 31, was indicted in connection with a deadly shooting at a South Peoria gas station on Jan 29.

Sanders is now facing two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Jevon Gilliam.

His bond is set at $1 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News