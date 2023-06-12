PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Central Peoria.

According to a news release from the police department, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West Virginia Avenue after two ShotSpotter alerts indicated a total of 22 rounds being fired.

While on the way, officers were flagged down by a group of women who said the victim, an adult male, was being taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. He was shot in the leg.

A bit later, officers learned a second man had also been shot and was also taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Police conducted a search of the area where the shootings occurred and located a crime scene.

The incident remains under investigation and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.