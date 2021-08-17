Two minors hurt during evening shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two minors have been hurt during a Tuesday evening shooting in Peoria.

According to Sgt. Amy Dotson with the Peoria Police Department, a juvenile boy and a juvenile girl were shot near W. Marquette St. and S. Westmoreland Ave. around 7:45 p.m. One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Peoria Police will not confirm if a suspect was caught, but officers are speaking to people at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

