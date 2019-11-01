Two more Central Illinois teachers have licenses suspended by Board of Education

PEORIA, Ill. — 56-year-old James Stoecklin and 34-year-old Kathryn Patten had their teaching licenses suspended Thursday.

The Illinois Board of Education updated their online list of suspensions and license revocations Friday which included the two teachers.

Livingston County Sheriff’s office arrested teacher 34-year-old Kathryn Patten in early June on a charge of Criminal Sexual Assault by an authority figure. The Sheriff said the charges against Dwight High School teacher involved an underage male student.

She has pleaded not guilty on the charges. A pre-trial was held on October, 16. A conference call on the case will be held February 21.

Weeks later The Livingston County Sheriff arrested 56-year-old coach and teacher James Michael Stoecklin on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The charges involve an underage student at Saunemin Elementary School.

A jury trial is scheduled for January 13th. Stoecklin has pleaded not guilty.

Both teachers were put on administrative leave shortly after the arrests.