Two overnight shootings in Bloomington, police report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just after a Wednesday evening shooting left one person injured, two more shootings took place in Bloomington overnight and into the early morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., Bloomington police responded to a call of “shots fired” at the 600 block of W. Mulberry St. Police found physical evidence of a shooting and discovered a residence with people inside was struck by gunfire.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police reported no injuries and zero arrests.

Another shooting was reported not long after that one. At 3:50 a.m., Bloomington police responded to another call of “shots fired” at the 400 block of W. Graham St. Once they arrived, police found similar evidence that confirmed a shooting took place, namely an occupied residence and a an unoccupied vehicle that were struck with gunfire.

Much like the earlier shooting, police reported no injuries and zero arrests. An investigation is open and ongoing.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected