Two movies will be shown at Dozier Park this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend how about movies at the ball park.

Dozier Park will be showing Field of Dreams Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Trolls World Tour Saturday at 6 p.m.

Organizers have set up socially distanced pods that fit six people. Each pod costs $35.

General manager Jason Mott says he’s just happy to get people into the stadium.

“Something we want to keep finding ways to use the ballpark, we are more than just a baseball stadium and we need to make sure that we’re showcasing that,” said Mott.

Mott adds to expect movie nights and more events in the future.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected