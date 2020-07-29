Two national magazines have high rankings for OSF HealthCare

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-based OSF HealthCare said they have been highly ranked in two recent national reports.

According to a news release, Forbes magazine ranked OSF number 20 in their “America’s Best Employers for Women 2020.” Hospital group officials said 77% of OSF HealthCare’s leaders are women, and 41% of their “One OSF” cabinet of senior vice presidents and above are also women.

Michelle Conger, OSF’s chief strategy officer, said in a news release the ranking is well-deserved.

“As an executive, I think it’s fabulous because we want women to feel empowered as they work for OSF. The culture can be great to attract talent, whether it’s young women, or wherever you are at in your own career journey.”

In a separate news release, OSF said four of its hospitals are included in the U.S. News & World Report “2020-2021 Best Hospitals” rankings.

OSF St. Francis in Peoria was ranked #12 in Illinois, with high performing designations for colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. OSF St. Anthony in Rockford was ranked #23 in Illinois; and had high performing designations in orthopetics, cardiovascular care, and care for those with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

The news release also showed OSF Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park and OSF Sacred Heart in Danville received high performing designations regarding COPD care. Additionally, Little Company of Mary received a high performance designation for cardiovascular care.

“Today’s additional rankings further demonstrate our commitment to quality and safety,” said Dr. Ralph Vasquez, OSF Chief Medical Officer, in the news release.

