HANNA CITY Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park has two new residents after recently welcoming two Black Bears to their stable.

Samson and Delilah are three years old and arrived last week from Michigan. The bears are omnivores meaning they eat pretty much anything. Their diets mainly consist of plants, grapes, lettuce and fish.

The park already had two bears and Samson and Delilah make four.

Lead animal keeper Brielle Kuchinski said it’s a thrill to be able to see animals in a natural setting that aren’t invasive to Illinois habitats.

“The public being able to come visit them and see them in person it’s a lot different than seeing them in pictures and videos and hearing stories about them. You don’t quite get the impact of how cool they are or how big they are, how friendly they can be, how scary they can be. Just seeing them in person is a completely different thing,” he said.

And speaking of scary, the park will be transformed later this month into Wildlife Scary Park and for the younger set, there’s also a not so scary version as well. Both occur on the last three weekends of October.