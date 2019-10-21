New breakfast restaurants gearing up to open in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Two new breakfast restaurants are getting added to the Shoppes of Grand Prairie: The Original Pancake House and Childers Eatery.

Both locations were announced earlier in February.

“I think out here in the Shoppes […] as you can see, there are a lot of restaurants out here and […] we kind of fit with what’s going on out here there’s a need for a breakfast institution out here,” said the Original Pancake House Operating Partner Tom Poole.

The Original Pancake House is known for its signature apple pancake and dutch baby.

Apple Pancake

Dutch Baby

Employees say always strive to ensure a positive dining experience.

“When people go out to eat, what do you want? You want great food, great service and you want to smile and have a good time and that’s what we’re about,” Poole said.

It is expected to open sometime in the next month.

“We’re very very excited to be in the community, part of our philosophy is giving back and helping out where we can and we’re really looking forward to being involved in the community,” said Poole.

Additionally, Childers Eatery is set to open Tuesday. It is the third location within the River City, with current locations at Junction City and on University Street.

Due to high demand, the location at Grand Prairie will be adding dinner to its menu.