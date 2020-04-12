Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-County area, total over 50

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–There are now 53 cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-County area, with two new cases being announced Sunday.

Diana Scott, spokesperson for the Peoria City/County health department there were two new cases announced between the three counties; one in Peoria County and one new case in Tazewell County. This brings the total number of cases for Peoria County to 27, 19 cases for Tazewell County and still 7 cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodford County.

However, there are no new reported deaths besides the previous three; one in Peoria County and the two in Tazewell County.

Additionally, there are 18 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in use throughout area hospitals for those who have tested positive for the virus, as well as those waiting for test results.

Specifically, in Peoria County, 63% of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are females and 37% are males. Eight people in Peoria County have made a full recovery.

Courtesy: Peoria City/County Health Department

The Tri-County health departments will hold their regular press briefing, tomorrow, Monday at 3:30 p.m.