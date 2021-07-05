Two occupants rescued from burning building in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two occupants were rescued from a working, structure fire at approximately 11:46 Saturday, in Peoria.

According to a Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Facebook post, Peoria Firefighters were dispatched for an Emergency Services Call (EMS) to the corner of Webster and West McBean St.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the second floor and bystanders said occupants were trapped in the building.

Firefighters and paramedics successfully found and rescued those in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Peoria Firefighters Local 50, the fire occurred in the former response area of shuttered station 8. The station was closed in November 2020.