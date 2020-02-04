Two of three suspects arrested for alleged vehicle hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. — A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested Monday night for allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at a Peoria gas station.

At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers from the Peoria Police Department responded to the MacArthur Shell Station, 200 N MacArthur, regarding a report of a vehicle that had just been taken at gunpoint. The victim initially agreed to give three men a ride from the gas station and upon arrival to their destination, one of the males presented a handgun and forced the victim and his passenger out of the vehicle. The suspects then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Officers located the stolen vehicle heading down Union Hill and attempted to stop it, however, it fled the area, committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of Millman and Webster.

All three occupants fled on foot and officers chased after them.

Eventually, Teren D. Shelby, 19, was taken into custody in the 1100 block of W McBean and transported to the Peoria Police Department for interview purposes. He was arrested for the following:

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

Resisting/Obstructing

Fleeing & Eluding

Hit & Run with Property Damage

No Drivers License

Reckless Driving

Traffic citations

Shelby was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

The second suspect, 16 years of age, was taken into custody and was arrested for the following:

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

Resisting/Obstructing

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Illegal Possession by Minor

No FOID

The minor was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The third suspect remains at large.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PPD at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.