PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

After a brief investigation, however, officers located the stolen car parked in an alley in the 1500 block of Parkside. Officers witnessed three suspects flee the vehicle before watching the car–which had not been put in park properly–roll 20 to 25 feet where it struck a police car.

Officers gave chase and apprehended two of the three suspects.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, hit and run, criminal damage to state supported property, and obstructing police. The passenger, also 17, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle obstructing justice, obstructing police, and an active warrant.

Both suspects were transported to the juvenile detention center.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.