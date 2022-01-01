Peoria records 2 homicides on New Years Day

PEORIA, Ill. –(WMBD) Two people are dead and three people injured after three overnight shootings in Peoria to start the new year.

Peoria Police say the reports of shots fired began coming in about 12:45 a.m. when officers were called to 3431 Oakcrest Drive. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

Just over an hour later, officers responded to 2028 Southwest Adams where they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene, becoming Peoria’s first homicide victim of 2022. Police say the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A different man and woman were found with gunshot wounds just before 4:00 a.m. after police were called to 517 West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Authorities say the woman later died at the hospital, while the man is expected to survive.

Peoria Police say there are no suspects at this time. They do not know if the three shootings are related. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the station at (309) 673-4521 or to call Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.