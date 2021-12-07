Two people ejected from car crash in LaSalle County

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were taken to a local hospital Sunday after being ejected from a car crash.

Just after 9:00 p.m., LaSalle County Deputies responded to a crash along Rt. 251, just south of N. 39th Rd.

During the investigation, officers learned the driver, 19-year-old Gabriel Mojica was traveling southbound when the car left the roadway, entered a ditch, then rolled over several times before landing in a field.

Mojica and the passenger, 18-year-old Devin Chaparro were both ejected from the vehicle. First responders took them to an area hospital. Their conditions are stable at this time.

Mojica is charged with failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Chaparro is also charged with failure to wear a seat belt.