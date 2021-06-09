2 people escape early morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross is helping two people and their pets after they escaped a house fire early Thursday morning.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on W. Virginia Ave. near N. Broadway St., and found black smoke coming from the front door.

First responders had the fire knocked down within two minutes.

Companies remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire and help the resident’s gather their belongings.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage, and the cause of the fire was determined unintentional.

The two resident’s were able to escape through a bedroom window with two dogs.

No one was injured.