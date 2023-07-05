PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two women have been indicated by Grand Jury for attempted theft.

A Peoria County court records confirms 36-year-old Jarquia Porter and 31-year-old Alexis Wood attempted to withdraw over $190,000 by fraudulently presenting themselves as the account holder at a CEFCU credit union on June 8.

Both Porter and Wood have been charged with attempted theft, a Class 1 felony.

The arraignment date for both has been set for July 6 at 10:30 a.m. Judge Lyons will preside over the case.

Wood’s bond is set at $20,000 and Porter’s bond is slightly higher at $25,000.