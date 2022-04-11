EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are dead after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night.

According to the E.P. Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of N. Main St. for reports of a personal injury accident around 10:16 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was still at the scene.

Officials say both pedestrians suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation is underway by the E.P. Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Tazewell County Coroner.

More details will be released by the coroner.

This story will be updated when more information is available.