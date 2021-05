PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said two people died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Asbell said it happened around 2 p.m. on Charter Oak Road near Charter Oak Lane.

He said several cars were involved in the crash and a large number of people are injured. He did not say how many cars or people were involved.

It closed a portion of the road for several hours, with crews reopening it around 5:15 p.m.

Sheriff Asbell said the investigation is ongoing.