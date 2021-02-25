Two people shot in Peoria early Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were shot Thursday early in the morning, both using private vehicles to arrive at the hospital.

The first incident happened just after midnight in the area of N. Ellis and W. Columbia Terrace. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Peoria Police believe the victim was shot after a verbal altercation.

A second victim arrived to a local hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say that incident originally happened in the area of W. McBean and Persimmon St. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police do not have any suspect information for either of the incidents.