Two people shot in West Peoria early Sunday morning

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for suspects after two people were shot early Sunday morning in West Peoria.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on the corner of Otley Road and North Park Road.

Deputies found a 27-year-old woman inside the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was brought to OSF with life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound was also brought to OSF in a private car around the same time and deputies believe he was shot at the same place. He is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information, they can call Lt. Dan Corpus at (309) 258-7160 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.