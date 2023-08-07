NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police have made no arrests regarding a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning where two people were shot.

Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

At 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of South Linden Street and Lindell Drive on a report of multiple shots fired. Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said there was close to 40 shots fired. His department doesn’t have the ShotSpotter gunfire dete4ction system so that was based upon what witnesses said, he noted.

While on their way, officers learned one person had been shot and was brought to Carle BroMenn Medical Center by a friend.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed several vehicles flee the area at a high rate of speed.

While there, officers learned another person had arrived at BroMenn. Officers then went to the hospital where they spoke to staff there and learend that a man and a woman had brought there.

The man had been struck in the leg while the woman had a graze wound. Neither was considered life-threatening.

Back at the scene, officers found evidence that bullets struck multiple apartments and several vehicles in the area. No other victims were found.

The matter remains under investigation.