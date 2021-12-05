Two people transported to area hospitals after crash on Route 24

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car crash on Route 24, south of US Route 136 in Fulton County.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 44-year-old Juan Miguel Perez of Storm Lake, Iowa parked his car facing westbound along the side of the road, when 78-year-old Leland L. Lowary of Astoria hit Perez.

Lowary and 80-year-old passenger Mary Lowary, were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation as to the cause of the crash.