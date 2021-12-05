Two people transported to area hospitals after crash on Route 24

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car crash on Route 24, south of US Route 136 in Fulton County.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 44-year-old Juan Miguel Perez of Storm Lake, Iowa parked his car facing westbound along the side of the road, when 78-year-old Leland L. Lowary of Astoria hit Perez.

Lowary and 80-year-old passenger Mary Lowary, were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation as to the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News