PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenage boys were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday for a weapons violation.

The boys were arrested by Peoria police officers after officers were called at about 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of MacArthur Highway on a report of boys sitting on vehicles, armed with handguns.

When they arrived officers found no one there but while searching the area, they tried to make contact with a group of juveniles in the 1300 block of Southwest Phoenix Drive which is in the RiverWest. Two boys immediately ran off, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

The two were quickly caught and in their flight path, officers allegedly found two discarded handgun. A third gun was found in the original area where the boys were.

They were booked into the detention center on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 21.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.