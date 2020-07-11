PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two employees at the Peoria County jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirms the employees will be isolating for the next 14 days. These are the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among Peoria County employees.
Three other employees who have been in close contact with the ones who tested positive will also be self-isolating.
Latest Headlines
- COVID-19 causing coin shortages around the country
- Two Peoria County employees have tested positive for COVID-19
- Peoria police arrest man for Monday kidnapping, other offenses
- ISHA recommending masks for all athletes playing indoor sports, coaches hopeful fall season continues
- Normal police searching for suspect that brought concrete chunks to Target looting in June