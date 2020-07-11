Two Peoria County employees have tested positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two employees at the Peoria County jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirms the employees will be isolating for the next 14 days. These are the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among Peoria County employees.

Three other employees who have been in close contact with the ones who tested positive will also be self-isolating.

