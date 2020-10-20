Two Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies fired for alleged theft

PEORIA, Ill. (WBMD) — Two Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies have been fired as a result of theft allegations made against them.

Deputies Matthew Hawkins and Joshua Carr were fired from the department Tuesday according to a press release.

Hawkins was arrested for retail theft on Aug. 26 after allegedly stealing alcohol from Kroger on North Lindbergh Drive and subsequently fired after failing to show up for a scheduled interrogation

Carr was fired after allegedly stealing a gift bag from a patron at the Tavern on Prospect Oct. 12.

The letter sent to Carr states the patron filed a report with the department and Carr attempted to search for the police report. When he found it was blocked from his view, he asked another officer to access it for him.

Carr admitted to driving drunk that night as well as attempting to call the plaintiff in the case, according to the letter.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell released a statement saying:

“These are both disappointing situations that can have a negative impact on the public’s confidence, not just with the Sheriff’s Office but with the entire profession. However, both of these issues were dealt with in an expeditious manner once complaints were filed and incidents were properly investigated. I, along with the members of the Sheriff’s Office, remain committed to our mission in upholding the law, even when it deals with our own employees. I hope the public see’s we not only advocate accountability, we practice it and understand public trust is a foundation of this agency and profession.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected