Two Peoria kids selling lemonade robbed at gunpoint

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials from the Peoria Police Department said two kids selling lemonade were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Officials said around 4:52 p.m., two males approached the boys who were selling refreshments at their lemonade stand at W. Forest Hill Ave. and N. California Ave.

Officials said one of the men was armed with a gun. They said the men robbed the boys of their money and ran away. Officials did not confirm how much money was stolen from the boys.

Peoria police are investigating the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

