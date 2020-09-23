Two Peoria Public Library branches temporarily closing due to a positive COVID-19 case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Library announced it is closing two of its branches after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The library decided to close both the North and Lakeview branches to allow for further employee testing and to clean the buildings.

Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton said safety is their top priority.

“Immediately upon learning that one of our employees had tested positive, we took quick action to close both North and Lakeview branches. The health and safety of our employees and patrons is our top priority,” Yelverton said. “Until we have the results from further employee testing, those branches will remain closed. Meanwhile, we still have three locations – Main Library, McClure and Lincoln – open to the public, and we are still offering our curbside pickup service at those locations as well.”

The Libraries that remain open will still require patrons to wear masks and social distance.

