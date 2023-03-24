PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury returned indictments against two Peoria residents for fraudulently obtaining funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

25-year-old Andre Johnson was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement.

33-year-old Shon Smith was charged with one count of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud, and one count of making a false statement.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office. Criminal Chief Darilynn J. Knauss is representing the government in the prosecutions.

The maximum statutory penalty for each offense of wire fraud or mail fraud is 20 years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and restitution. The statutory maximum penalty for making a false statement is five years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and restitution.

Their arraignment date is set for April 12.