PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department apprehended two 18-year-old men Tuesday afternoon after spotting a known stolen vehicle.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of E. Frye Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and detained Zarion V. Harris, 18, and Christopher C. Wadlington, 18, without incident. Officers then conducted a search of the car, during which they located a loaded handgun.

Harris and Wadlington were taken to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed, and then both men were arrested.

Harris was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, criminal trespass to vehicles, unlawful possession of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Wadlington was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and domestic battery.

Both were transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.