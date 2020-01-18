Two Peorians killed in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. – Marshall County Coroner David Lenz confirms 72-year-old Francis Hornung and 61-year-old Susan Hornung died in the crash on Route 29.

Lenz says around 2:15 the Hornung’s were headed south on Route 29 between Henry and Sparland when the driver overcorrected and ended up in the northbound lane. They hit a Sprinter Van driven by Ioan Russ.

Susan Hornung died at the scene; Francis Hornung was taken to a Peoria hospital where he later died.

Russ was sent to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The weather did not play a part in the crash.