Two police officers shot, suspect dead in early morning gunfire exchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said one officer is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after both were shot early Wednesday morning at Town Center apartments.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers were called out before 3:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the area of Neil Street and Walingford Drive.

Investigators said two officers got out of their squad cars and ran into an armed person. Gunfire was then exchanged, detectives said.

Two CPD officers were shot and taken to a hospital, the release said. One officer is in critical condition and the other is stable, detectives said.

Police said the suspect was hurt and died at the scene.

CPD said Illinois State Police is investigating, with assistance from Urbana Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and UIUC Police.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact the police at (217)-351-4545. Those with more information can also report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.