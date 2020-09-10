Two positive Covid-19 cases at Pekin Community High School

PEKIN Ill.- Pekin Community High School now has two positive Covid-19 cases. These are the first cases reported at the school.

An email was sent to families Tuesday night, saying the school is working to contact trace the cases within the school and anyone that was directly impacted was notified. Anyone who has come into close contact with an infected individual will be contacted by PCHS or the Tazewell County Health Department.

“We believe that the proactive steps we have taken in planning, the ability to social distance throughout the day, our cleaning regimens, and the cooperation of our entire school community has allowed us to and will continue to allow us to operate safely on a daily basis so that the focus can be on what it should, our student’s education.” From the email sent to PCHS parents Tuesday night

School officials will send out weekly Covid-19 health reports with updated case numbers.

A new process for taking attendance has been put in place by the high school. The email explains that students that are on their “at home” day will click the linked attendance form at the top of their opening page in Canvas for each of their classes. Students need to make sure to complete the form for each of their classes by 2 p.m. on their “at home” days.

The email also states that Homecoming 2020 has been put “on hold” for the time being. The school hopes to reschedule festivities for the spring.