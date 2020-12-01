Two rescued from house fire in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Two residents were rescued from their home after it caught fire Sunday night.

Before 5:30 p.m., the Pontiac Fire Department responded to W. South Street, for a reported structure fire. Crews had the fire out shortly after getting on scene.

Crew members learned that prior to their arrival, two citizens noticed the home was on fire, and knocked on the door to alert the people inside. When no one answered the door, the citizens went inside and found the residents asleep.

They then assisted the residents to safety.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the home did not have any smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.