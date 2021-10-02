Two sent to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and S Ligonier Street at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from the Peoria Fire Department, upon arrival at the scene, Firefighters found a truck on its top in a ditch. The driver was in the vehicle and unable to move, but a passenger was out of the vehicle.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic tools to remove the truck door and gain access to the driver. Both the driver and passenger were sent to a local hospital with possibly serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no estimated amount of damage available at this time. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.