Two sent to hospital after stabbing on CityLink bus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a stabbing on a CityLink bus near Western and Lincoln Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said the male suspect had been previously kicked off a CityLink bus, and the driver was refusing to let the suspect on the bus.

The male suspect stabbed a CityLink bus driver in the neck. The driver fought back resulting in the suspect getting stabbed in the chest.

Both suspect and driver were sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently in police custody.