PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no suspect yet in a shooting Monday night that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police announced Tuesday.

Peoria Police Department (PPD) dispatched officers just before 7:30 to the 1100 block of N. Orange Street for a Shot Spotter alert of 14 rounds fired. While en route, a second Shot Spotter alert came in, reporting 16 rounds fired in the 800 block of W. Russell Street.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers learned that an adult male was injured by the shots fired. He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation by PPD. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.