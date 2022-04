PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Peoria.

One young male and an adult female were shot just after 7 p.m Sunday night.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, Peoria Police responded to the area of Webster and Hurlburt St. for a Shot Spotter alert of 11 rounds fired.

Roth said when police arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.