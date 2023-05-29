(WMBD) Peoria, Ill. — Two people were shot Monday night in Peoria, and one of the victims is dead.

Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that just before 9:00 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of North Gale Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired.

There officers found a woman who was shot with non-life-threatening injuries. Roth also says a man who was also shot was found and he is dead.

Right now, there is no suspect information available.

This is a developing story; we will post updates when more details are available.