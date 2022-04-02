PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Sisters and a Warehouse in Peoria is celebrating its 6th anniversary.

Traci Cole, one of the sisters, describes the store as a one-stop-shop because of the diverse items customers can find.

She said they added a café to the store two years ago in honor of their mother, who they said loved to make people happy through food.

Cole said the unique store has antiques, furniture, clothes, food, and just about anything one can think of.

She said their journey in this business has surprised both her and her sister.

“When we started this, we had no idea that it will grow this large,” Cole said. “We started with I think 35 vendors and said well maybe we’ll do 50, and now I think we have 110, maybe a few more.”

She said they’re just hoping to keep the business going as time goes on.