ST. LOUIS, MO (WMBD) — The St. Louis Cardinals announce Saturday two players tested positive for COVID-19.

President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, says Ricardo Sanchez and Genesis Cabrera have the Coronavirus.

He adds additional tests have been performed and they will know more on Sunday.

The Cardinals took to the field Friday, July 3 for the first time at Busch Stadium.

