Two State Farm agents are living up to their claim of being a good neighbor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A program started by State Farm, is now giving local non-profits much needed support, and two agents are using that program to donate to children’s charities in Central Illinois.

In 2019 State Farm created the Quotes for Good Program, giving agents the opportunity to put on a promotion that would support their communities. The way it works, for every person who stops into their office for an insurance quote, that agent can donate up to $10 to a local non-profit.

This year, two Bloomington agents are teaming up, and the beneficiaries say the help could not have come at a better time.

For the next four months, any time someone goes into Abby Spachman or Chris Mizell’s office for an insurance quote, they could also be helping out the Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Home + Aid, and Junior Achievement.

“We are not allowed to return commissions,” said Mizell. “This is $10 coming straight out of our pockets.”

“We donate on behalf of them, and after the four months whatever the amount is, we will present a check to each one of them,” said Spachman.

Spachman says those groups were purposely chosen, because they stand for something that hits close to home.

“I’m really passionate about kids, education and helping them,” she said. “Being a new mom anything to really do with kids, I fully support.”

President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Tony Morstatter says, as organizations and businesses everywhere deal with the impact of COVID-19, this program could not have come at a better time.

“We have seen a lot of increased expenses due to COVID,” he said. “There’s going to be an increased need for our club and that’s just on the facility side, that doesn’t include the increased need to meet our kids needs.”

He says at a time when we all have to be so far apart, it’s nice the twin cities has community members working to keep us together.

“We cant do what we do alone,” he said. “It really takes a community to help us do what we do, so we are very appreciative.”

In addition state farm has a Good Neighbor Community Fund, giving its agents the chance to donate $500 in any way that would help their community.

Spachman and Mizell took their share, and donated to the Boys and Girls Club, and to small businesses in Downs to help them get back on their feet.