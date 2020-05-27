Two students sue Illinois State University over fee refunds

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Illinois State University students are suing the college’s Board of Trustees.

According to a lawsuit, students Bailey Thiele and Jack Moylan claim the university did not refund enough of their mandatory student fees after they were shifted to online classes due to the pandemic. The two argue ISU’s partial fee refund of $12 per credit hour was inadequate considering most of the campus was closed to students for nine out of the semester’s 16 weeks.

While the university said it does not comment on pending litigation, the school did release the following information to students and parents:

In response to COVID-19, Illinois State University made the decision to provide students with prorated refunds for fees for the Spring 2020 semester. In refunding approximately $3 million in total fees to students, the University considered which services were still being offered to students through alternative means, such as counseling and health services, and ongoing infrastructure costs funded by fees. The University strives to provide fair refunds for all of its students in this challenging time.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome says the university has refunded roughly $20 million in housing, dining, parking, and student fees.