PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound after two suspects shot at him on Sunday evening, and Peoria Police have yet to apprehend the suspects.

PPD officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Griswold on Sunday evening after receiving a Shot Spotter alert of 15 rounds fired just after 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, the officers were notified that a gunshot victim was located in the 2600 block of W. Montana, at which time they located a male juvenile who had been shot.

The victim told police that he was walking in the 400 block of SW Adams when two male suspects shot at him from inside a vehicle. Police conducted a search of the area but did not find the suspects.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is no suspect information. This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.