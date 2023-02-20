PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with the death of 18-year-old Davion J. Parker.

According to a Peoria police press release, 24-year-old Torreon Carey and 20-year-old Donte Agnew Jr. are both wanted for first-degree murder.

Police have been unable to locate them and are asking for help locating them.

Donte

Agnew Jr. Torreon Carey

They are wanted in connection to the death of Davion J. Parker was pronounced brain-dead Thursday afternoon at 12:35 p.m.

Parker was found in a vehicle near Lexington Hills apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in grave condition.

They are both considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees them should contact Peoria police immediately.