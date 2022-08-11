PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday.

In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder.

Street and Maloney were previously each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Street, Maloney and two other teenagers are accused of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin, 52, and serious injuries to her husband Douglas Bolin.

Both trials are set to begin September 26.