PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy is in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly shooting a handgun while running from the police on Wednesday.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were near the intersection of North Sheridan Road and West McClure Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. when they saw a teen who had an active warrant for armed robbery.

When the officers approached the teens three blocks to the west near North North Street and McClure, the 17-year-old allegedly took off on foot and officers could see him with a gun, Roth said.

“During the chase, the 17-year-old discharged the firearm. He was apprehended a short time later. No one was injured,” she said in an emailed statement.

While retracing the boy’s steps, the officers found the gun. He was taken to the Peoria County JDC on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, having no FOID card and obstructing police.

The 16-year-old boy who triggered the interest was taken into custody on his warrant without any issues and brought to the detention center, Roth said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if either had been formally charged in Peoria County Circuit Court’s juvenile division.