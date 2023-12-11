PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two teens for multiple charges on Monday, including alleged connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers initially located a stolen vehicle abandoned near Duryea Place and Bradley Avenue at approximately 4:51 a.m.

Peoria police searched the area and were able to locate a 14 and 16-year-old suspect near Fredonia and Glenwood Avenues with the help of a Peoria police drone.

The teens were taken into custody without incident. Police allegedly located a gun on one of the teens.

The 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a weapon under the age of 21, possession of a firearm without a FOID, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

The 14-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

Both teens were taken to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.