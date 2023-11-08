PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two female teenagers were taken into custody by Peoria police early Wednesday morning on gun charges.

Peoria police officers received a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 3000 block of North Knoxville Avenue at approximately 1:51 a.m.

As officers arrived at the scene, they made contact and detained three occupants inside a vehicle parked on Knoxville Avenue.

Officers learned during the investigation a 17-year-old female fired a shot toward a concrete wall and no one was injured. They located a handgun during the search of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm under 21, and no FOID card. She was transported to the local juvenile detention center.

Also arrested was the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old female for unlawful use of a weapon, who was released into the custody of a parent.