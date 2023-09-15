NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested two teens on alleged gun charges after executing a search warrant on an apartment near Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive Wednesday.

According to a Normal police news release,18-year-old Tayshaun Johnson was arrested on 4 alleged counts of unlawful use of a weapon/possession of a weapon by a felon and two alleged counts of unlawful use of a weapon/possession of an automatic weapon. 19-year-old Devin Fuller was arrested for one alleged count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Detectives received a tip that several people illegally possessed a gun in the area, and executed a search warrant at the location at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers located a gun with an extended magazine that was stolen from Georgia. One arrest was made at the apartment. Further investigation led to the arrest of the second teen.

